‘Elevated flaring’ possible at Shell Norco

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex is experiencing a "unit upset.” People in the St. Charles Parish area may notice elevated flaring at times.
Workers at the complex are working quickly and safely to mitigate the issue, according to a statement from Shell Norco.
The company alerted the public to the issue Tuesday afternoon. The complex is located at 15536 River Rd. in Norco.
The flares are for safety. They are designed to minimize the release of emissions during the unit upset.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.