Family of child sent home over hair extensions dismiss lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a student sent home from her private school for violating the hairstyle policy has dismissed their lawsuit against the school.
Faith Fennity was sent home for violating Christ The King Elementary School’s hair policy back in August.
Her parents filed a lawsuit on their daughter’s behalf, along with another family on August 23rd after video of Faith went viral.
Tuesday the family asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court records.
Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown sent out a new dress code policy this Summer that specifically prohibits extensions, saying that students will only be allowed to wear their natural hair.
After the post went viral, the Office is Catholic Schools rescinded the policy.
The two girls are allowed to return to school.
