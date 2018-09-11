Final Fifteen rankings: Hahnville WR #14 Jha’Quan Jackson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 Final Fifteen ranks the top 15 senior recruits in the viewing area. Each week we count down the best in the area, until we hit No. 1 in December.
Wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson checks in at No. 14 in our rankings. Jackson is verbally committed to Southern Methodist University.
Jackson played quarterback last season, and is starting out at quarterback this season. Andrew Robison was brought in to be the QB at Hahnville, but is currently sitting out for LHSAA recruiting violations. His appeal is being heard this week.
Jackson also excels at special teams as a kick returner.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.