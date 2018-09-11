Former Tiger Deion Jones placed on injury reserve

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Atlanta Falcons have placed former LSU linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve.
Jones suffered a foot injury in the Falcons 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.
“Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a team statement. “We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve."
Jones finished the game against Philadelphia with nine total tackles, one interception and two passes defended.
The Jesuit High School star played at LSU from 2012-2015, finishing with 165 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The Falcons selected Jones in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
