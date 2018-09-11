Former Tigers shine in NFL season openers

By Kirk Michelet | September 11, 2018 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There was a lot of LSU talent shining throughout the NFL’s opening weekend.

Here are some of the Tigers that stood out in week one’s action.

Philadelphia Eagles 18, Atlanta Falcons 12

Deion Jones (Falcons): 9 total tackles, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended

Duke Riley (Falcons): 2 tackles and a pass defended

Jalen Mills (Eagles): 6 tackles, 2 passes defended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, New Orleans Saints 40

Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers): 9 tackles and a forced fumble

Baltimore Ravens 47, Buffalo Bills 3

Tre'Davious White (Bills): 4 total tackles

Kyle Williams (Bills): 4 tackles, 0.5 sack

Jacksonville Jaguars 20, New York Giants 15

Leonard Fournette (Jaguars): 9 carries for 41 yards and 3 receptions for 14 yards. Left game against the Giants with a hamstring injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants): 11 receptions for 111 yards

New England Patriots 27, Houston Texans 20

Alfred Blue (Texans): 5 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown

Tyrann Mathieu (Texans): 5 tackles and an interception

Jeremy Hill (Patriots): 4 carries for 25 yards, 1 reception for 8 yards. Left game with knee injury and is out for the season.

Kansas City Chiefs 38, Los Angeles Chargers 28

Spencer Ware (Chiefs): 3 carries for 32 yards, 1 reception for 8 yards

Minnesota Vikings 24, San Francisco 49ers 16

Danielle Hunter (Vikings): 4 tackles and a sack

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cleveland Browns 21

Jarvis Landry (Browns): 7 receptions for 106 yards

Miami Dolphins 27, Tennessee Titans 20

Davon Godchaux (Dolphins): 3 tackles

Carolina Panthers 16, Dallas Cowboys 8

Donte Jackson (Panthers): 5 total tackles

Washington Redskins 24, Arizona Cardinals 6

Patrick Peterson (Cardinals): 1 tackle and a sack

New York Jets 48, Detroit Lions 17

Jamal Adams (Jets): 6 total tackles, 1 interception and 3 passes defended

Ricky Jean Francois (Lions): 4 tackles

Los Angeles Rams 33, Oakland Raiders 13

Michael Brockers (Rams): 5 total tackles and a sack

Arden Key (Raiders): 3 tackles

