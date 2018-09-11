If Tulane wants to go “bowling,” they need to win against UAB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six wins, that's what Tulane needs to make a bowl game. This Saturday they're favored against UAB on the road. A victory is a must if they want postseason football.
“I don’t change my approach for games each week. I do the same thing every week. Mature guys and better players do the same thing. They have a great approach to practice. I don’t think you can tell the difference between me this week, compared to last week. Hopefully you can’t. We’re going to have great attention to detail. Like I said, you get 12 opportunities. Work 365 days a year. You put everything in to everyone of them,” said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.
“We don’t have a lot of guys that know that much about UAB. As a program, they were shut down for a little while. Even before then, many people didn’t know that much about them. We have some players from Alabama. It’s just really about knowing your opponent, and knowing what to expect. I feel our guys are more comfortable. Last week against Nicholls, we knew a lot of those guys. So it’s easy to get hyped for that type of game. We need to carry that same intensity to Alabama,” said safety Rod Teamer.
Wave and Blazers kick things off at noon in Birmingham. Game can be seen on FB live.
