It’s the busy peak of hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is so much action in the tropics it seems unbelievable, but it's right on schedule and we're not done just yet. Here’s why this is the busiest time of the season.
We’ve shown you this graph a lot in the past few weeks, indicating how quickly tropical activity ramps up toward the end of August and beginning of September. Hopefully it’s helped you prepare mentally for the onslaught of activity.
Ninety-six percent of major hurricanes - that’s Category 3 or greater - develop in the last weeks in August and first weeks of September because we have all the right conditions.
Our most memorable storms - Betsy, Camille, Katrina and last year’s monsters, Irma and Maria - all fell in this window. That’s because during this period we can expect the lowest wind shear and highest sea surface temperatures.
Florence is taking advantage of those ideal conditions as it barrels towards the North Carolina coast.
“I have a few friends that are over on the East Coast, and I’m wondering if they are staying safe,” said Kelsey Rosenbaum.
The number of smaller storms and disturbances during this time are staggering. Even what looks to be a weak system causes concern.
“I had a lot of trouble getting here just because of street flooding,” said Rosenbaum, talking about standing water from rain during an afternoon storm. “I’m very lucky my house doesn’t flood, but in a lot of areas, that’s a big issue.”
Toward the end of September, stronger cold fronts bring in cooler air and wind shifts that make it more difficult for strong hurricanes to maintain their strength. So while some linger late into the season, like Maria and the destructive 2012 Sandy, it’s no surprise the National Hurricane Center and the FOX 8 weather team are so busy right now.
The destructive Hurricane Harvey fell into this active time as well, making landfall as a Category 4 storm and lingering to dump more than 60 inches of rain across South Texas and Southwest Louisiana.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.