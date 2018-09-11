Kenner Police searching for car burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Kenner Police Department is searching for a suspect in a car burglary.
According to police, a man parked his vehicle at a Kenner business. When he returned he found that his vehicle had been burglarized.
On September 5 around 3:00 p.m. the victim parked his truck in front of a business located at 2701 Williams Boulevard.
The victim discovered someone had entered his vehicle and stole two cell phones from the center console.
Officer Brian Fogarty saw an exterior camera of an adjoining business and was able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect of the vehicle burglary.
Kenner Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying in identifying the person picture in the video surveillance.
Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone who has any information about these incidents to call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.