Louisiana sends emergency personnel to help states impacted by Florence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a strengthening Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas, Louisiana is sending emergency personnel to help with the region’s recovery effort.
Four EMS paramedics are part of the medical support team for Louisiana task force one urban search and rescue are preparing to head out to the east coast.
The medics will be leaving New Orleans Tuesday and will stay for as long as they are needed. The paramedics will be assigned to a floodwater rescue team when they arrive.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will send about 100 emergency personnel to assist on the East Coast. The state fire mashal is sending a swift water rescue team and urban search and rescue team.
The Cajun Navy will also provide aid, according to its Facebook page.
Tropical storm force winds are expected as early as Wednesday evening.
