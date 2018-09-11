Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old and selling her for sex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a 13-year-old girl became a human trafficking victim.
“This isn’t just a case of putting a girl out on the street or anything like that. This is forcibly removing a girl from New Orleans East and bringing her to the French Quarter and violently threatening her to perform sex acts,” attorney Craig Mordock said.
Police arrested 26-year-old David Jones for trafficking of children, sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and cruelty of a juvenile.
Police say the young victim’s mother reported her as a runaway on August 2.
“It looked like she decided to venture out on her own and not tell anyone where she was going. All of sudden, she ended up in the hands of these child traffickers,” Mordock said.
Mordock is representing the 13-year-old’s family. He says days after the girl ran away, her mother received a phone call about video streaming live on twitter of her daughter engaging in sexual intercourse with several men.
Police began investigating, and they say someone dropped the 13-year-old off at a family members home the next morning.
“The law says at this age, she can’t consent and we don’t know how many sex acts were performed, but it’s certainly more than one or two and we’d like to see the people involved brought to justice,” Mordock said.
According to the warrant, the young girl told police ‘D' was her pimp. She performed sexual acts with men in exchange for money and handed the cash over to ‘D.’ She said she stayed at a local hotel in the downtown area with 'D.’
The warrant also states, "The child would tell the clients that she was 13-years-old which angered ‘D.’ He slapped her in the face and grabbed her by the neck and instructed her to tell clients she was 18-years-old.’
Mordock tells FOX 8 the whole thing lasted for several days.
According to the warrant, “The child became fearful of D and realized she was in over her head.” Police arrested Jones a couple of weeks later.
He’s being held in jail on a $125,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.