Man wanted for beating woman with gun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police need the public’s help finding a man wanted for domestic aggravated battery and a home invasion in eastern New Orleans.
Jermaine Turner, 28, entered a residence in the 7200 block of Voyageur Ct. on Friday around 5 a.m. while the victim was asleep.
The victim stated that she was awakened by the subject yelling her name from the doorway of her bedroom. The victim and Turner reportedly engaged in an altercation, at which time Turner allegedly produced a firearm and smashed the victim’s television with the weapon.
The suspect then allegedly struck the victim twice in the head with the firearm. The victim informed officers that the subject removed her iPhone from inside of her residence, before fleeing the location.
Anyone with any information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to notify Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.