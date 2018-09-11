NOPD searching for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a juvenile female reported as missing.
Wendy Osorio, 16, was last seen on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 6:30 a.m. when she left her residence in the 90 block of Pinewood Court for school.
However, the school called Osorio’s mother and said she did not attend school.
Police said on September 8, around 9:34 a.m., Osorio sent her mother a text message where Osorio stated that she was not returning home.
Osorio is described as a Hispanic female standing about 4’11” and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue polo shirt, black pants and burgundy tennis shoes
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wendy Osorio is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
