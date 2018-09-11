Shelby: Stalled front keeps rain likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect showers and storms around today with a stalled frontal boundary sitting even closer to us. As that boundary fizzles, we will trend toward more average rain chances through the end of the week.
Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 through the end of the week.
We are currently in the peak of hurricane season and it looks like it. There are three named storms- Florence, Isaac, and Helene- and two areas of potential development to keep an eye on.
An area of storminess in the Caribbean is being watched for development as it slowly drifts north across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico. At this time, it appears this system would be more of a rainmaker for Texas.
