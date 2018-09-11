Suspect sought in aggravated assault on St. Charles Avenue

Suspect sought in St. Charles Avenue aggravated assault
By Erin Lowrey | September 11, 2018 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 7:04 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Investigators are working to find a person who allegedly tried to stab someone on St. Charles Avenue.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the suspect stole a case of beer from a business in April.

The cashier followed the man outside and confronted him.

According to the report, the man pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the cashier.

The man fled on a red bike, according to police.

NOPD asks anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

