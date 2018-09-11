Suspect sought in aggravated assault on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Investigators are working to find a person who allegedly tried to stab someone on St. Charles Avenue.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the suspect stole a case of beer from a business in April.
The cashier followed the man outside and confronted him.
According to the report, the man pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the cashier.
The man fled on a red bike, according to police.
NOPD asks anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.
