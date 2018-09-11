Trio wanted for Bourbon St. business burglary

Surveillance video captured three subjects arriving in the 800 block of Bienville Street in a dark gray hatchback with a temp tag in the rear window next to a Lyft sticker. The first subject was dressed in black, has teal-colored hair and acted as a lookout on the roof of a neighboring building, according to police. A subject in a white shirt has an LA Dodgers tattoo on his right hand and acted as a second lookout at Bienville and Bourbon. A subject dressed in a gray shirt followed the last employees leaving the 200 block of Bourbon Street location and entered the location in the 800 block of Bienville Street. This subject is believed to be the person who entered the location from the roof.