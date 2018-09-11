Trio wanted for Bourbon St. business burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for three men in connection with the Aug. 23 burglary of a French Quarter business.
Simple burglary arrest warrants have been issued for Jarrod Frosch Jr., 31; Randall Johnson, 34; and James Cheek, 33. Frosch also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Aug. 23 at around 5:51 a.m., one of the subjects, armed with a black handgun, entered a business in the 200 block of Bourbon Street through the roof and cut a hole in a safe in the manager’s office. The subject fled the location with cash.
Surveillance video captured three subjects arriving in the 800 block of Bienville Street in a dark gray hatchback with a temp tag in the rear window next to a Lyft sticker. The first subject was dressed in black, has teal-colored hair and acted as a lookout on the roof of a neighboring building, according to police. A subject in a white shirt has an LA Dodgers tattoo on his right hand and acted as a second lookout at Bienville and Bourbon. A subject dressed in a gray shirt followed the last employees leaving the 200 block of Bourbon Street location and entered the location in the 800 block of Bienville Street. This subject is believed to be the person who entered the location from the roof.
Anyone with information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and 1-877-903-7867.
