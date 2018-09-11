Tulane-Ohio State matchup gets a gametime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s week 4 matchup against nationally ranked Ohio State received a gametime. Saturday, September 22nd, the Wave and Buckeyes will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
The eyes of the college football world will be watching this game with the return of suspended head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer is suspended for the first three games of the regular season, but will be back for the Tulane game.
The Green Wave’s matchup with Ohio State will mark the first all-time meeting between the two schools.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.