Watching the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will track toward Texas and could develop into our next depression or storm. The name would be Joyce.
Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says at this time the major impacts from this storm appear to miss us but some passing showers and storms are possible on Thursday. The best chance will be near the coast. Stay with FOX 8 News for any changes with this system.
By Friday and Saturday only spotty storms are expected. Much drier air works into the area on Sunday and early next week with sunny and hot weather.
