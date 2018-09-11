Well-known Slidell man arrested for sexual battery

SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Slidell-area man Tuesday on charges of sexual battery.
On Aug. 29, the STPSO received a complaint regarding a sexual battery that occurred the previous day, on Aug. 28. The 22-year-old victim said the incident occurred following a social gathering at a Slidell-area home. She identified the suspect as 58-year-old David Mannella.
Mannella is well-known in the area, serving as vice chair of the board of commissioners for Slidell Memorial Hospital and on the board of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mannella was also chairman of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission.
Parish President Pat Brister released the following statement in response to his arrest:
“I abhor the behavior that is being alleged in this situation. In light of the seriousness of these allegations, I am asking Mr. Mannella to step down immediately from all his positions on public boards and commissions.”
Mannella was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.