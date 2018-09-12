Big 8 Rankings: Karr stays at #1 after beating big rival, and Holy Cross makes their debut

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another week of prep football in the books, and another week of some new schools in our Big 8 rankings. Rummel and De La Salle are out, and we welcome Holy Cross and Lakeshore.
1. Karr
The Cougars absolutely crushed rival Landry-Walker, 40-0. Brice Brown and Karr lost to DLS last year. This time around, I expect a different result when they meet up Friday.
2. Easton
Quarterback Lance Legendre and the Eagles torched Brother Martin, 48-20. Legendre was flat-out unstoppable, accounting for six touchdowns.
3. John Curtis
The Patriots went to Shreveport, and escaped with a 21-14 victory over Bishop Lynch (Texas). The Patriots go back on the road this week to face Parkview Baptist out of Baton Rouge.
4. Destrehan
The Wildcats struggled for one half of play, but still beat St. Charles Catholic comfortably. John Emery scored three touchdowns, and Quinton Torbor had one of the plays of the night.
5. St. Augustine
The Purple Knights are back! It’s been a few rough years for Aug, but with Nathaniel Jones in-charge, I see the Knights in contention for the Catholic League title.
6. Terrebonne
The Tigers just keep on rolling through the bayou parish schools. The latest victim, South Terrebonne.
7. Holy Cross
The Tigers defense has yet to surrender a point this season in wins over Higgins and Covington. This Friday, Holy Cross heads down to Da' Parish to meet up with rival Chalmette in our FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week.
8. Lakeshore
The Titans went undefeated last regular season, and are off to another unblemished start in 2018. Lakeshore is off to Mississippi looking to start 3-0.
