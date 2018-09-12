Bond set for Westwego man in attempted rape, hostage case

WESTWEGO, LA (WVUE) - A judge has set bond for a Westwego man accused of attempting to rape a woman while holding here hostage.
The Gretna Commissioner set 54-year-old John Patton’s bond at $550,000 for felony charges of second-degree rape, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment with a weapon. The charges come after Patton met with a woman he met on a dating app.
“They had been communicating for approximately one week,” said Lt. Eric Orlando with the Westwego Police Department.
Police said the two planned to meet Friday at a Metairie daiquiri shop, but Patton changed his mind and told the woman to meet him and his sister at his house instead.
When the victim got there, Patton’s sister was nowhere to be seen.
“She apparently, from her statement, gets a little nervous, decides to turn around and walk out. At that time, he puts his hand around her mouth, pulls her to his bedroom and forcefully put himself on her,” Orlando said.
The victim told police Patton could not perform and asked her to perform oral sex on him.
"In the process of doing so, she bit his genitals, saw her opportunity and ran out the room," Orlando said.
However, she soon found out she was locked in his house.
"He approaches her with a knife in the kitchen, goes to approach her with it. She defends herself, disarms him, causing lacerations to both of her hands at that time," Orlando said.
Police said the woman used a coffee table as a barrier for several hours before Patton finally let her go the next morning. That’s when the victim called Westwego Police, who went to Patton’s house. The Westwego Police Special Response Team spent nearly seven hours in a standoff with Patton before they were able to arrest him, using gas to get him out.
Police said this isn’t something they typically see.
"For us, specifically, unusual. In general, very unusual. I don't know in recent history that you see something like this. Very fortunate for the victim that she was able to escape. It could've turned out much worse," Orlando said.
During the bond hearing, the commissioner issued Patton a stay-away order from the victim.
Police said Patton has an extensive criminal history involving aggravated assault, simple battery and narcotics. They said he was in violation of parole for aggravated possession of cocaine in Texas when he was arrested.
