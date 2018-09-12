Browns’ 2018 debut was ‘an unusual week one game’, Payton says

“It was an unusual game. First off, a (bad) weather game with the amount of rain. That is evident when you watch it. A lot of turnovers, especially by Pittsburgh. I can’t recall seeing a game quite like that. I thought Cleveland fought back. If you watch that game on film you feel like throughout the course of the game that Pittsburgh’s going to win this game and then Cleveland fights back and hangs around long enough, goes into overtime and at that point neither team can win it in (the end of) overtime. I thought both defenses played well. It was an unusual week one game.”