Browns’ 2018 debut was ‘an unusual week one game’, Payton says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints host a Browns team in week two that is buoyed by the fact that they snapped a 17-game losing streak, albeit, in a tie against the Steelers in week one.
Not only was Sunday’s draw the first on opening weekend since 1971, Sean Payton describes the entire game as being unique.
“It was an unusual game. First off, a (bad) weather game with the amount of rain. That is evident when you watch it. A lot of turnovers, especially by Pittsburgh. I can’t recall seeing a game quite like that. I thought Cleveland fought back. If you watch that game on film you feel like throughout the course of the game that Pittsburgh’s going to win this game and then Cleveland fights back and hangs around long enough, goes into overtime and at that point neither team can win it in (the end of) overtime. I thought both defenses played well. It was an unusual week one game.”
It will be the Saints looking to bust a streak in week two as they have lost two straight to Cleveland, the only opponent the win streak the Browns currently have greater than one victory.
