The Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Florence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Residents in North and South Carolina are preparing for Hurricane Florence. Hurricane force winds are expected to reach the coast by Friday.
Catastrophic flooding and storm surge are expected with this storm, and mandatory evacuations have already begun.
According to The National Hurricane Center, Florence is expected to produce a massive storm surge up to 13 feet of water above ground level for a portion of the North Carolina coast.
Florence is expected to slow to a near stall for 24 hours near the Carolina coastlines before slowly moving inland. This will allow for excessive rainfall in the range of 20-30 inches for coastal North Carolina. Isolated spots could see up to 40 inches. South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina could see isolated amounts up to 20 inches. This will lead to dangerous flash flooding and river flooding.
Florence is primed to be a devastating and historic storm for the East Coast.
