The Extra Point: How to proceed after Week 1

Shame on you if you were worried about him. It wasn't a great start, but remember, the Chiefs were running plays inside the 10 yard line quite a bit in that game. I just truly believe that Andy Reid was trolling us by throwing short passes to his wide receivers to pad the stats of his new quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Those carries easily could've gone to Hunt for multiple touchdowns, and I suspect that eventually, they will. The best news is that the Chiefs seem to have another booming offense that multiple players should thrive in.