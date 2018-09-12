The Extra Point: How to proceed after Week 1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Congratulations on getting out to a hot start if you took home a win, and if you’re wearing an L today, don’t worry. It’s a long fantasy football season. The key now is reacting to what we’ve learned, but not overreacting. Let’s highlight the players who made the most headlines and turned the most heads.
WR DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
He and the Bucs took full advantage of a Saints secondary that spent the last few weeks reading their own headlines. Jackson hit on two huge plays thanks to Vonn Bell misplaying the coverage and flat out beating Ken Crawley with a perfect throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick. But that said, Jackson is already questionable for Week 2 after suffereing a concussion. And that's about what's expected. He's a streaky player that may have value when the bye weeks roll around, but playing him as a WR1 or WR2 is risky.
WR Kenny Stills, Dolphins
While he was above his average, I'd say there could actually be some upside here. Without Jarvis Landry in Miami, there are a lot of targets to go around, something that I admittedly overlooked during my drafts. Stills' speed makes him a big-play threat at all times, and if he has more looks, it could prove to be a very fruitful fantasy campaign for the former Oklahoma Sooner.
WR Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
What's being called a deep thigh bruise ended Goodwin's day early. Granted, it probably wouldn't have been a very productive day against the Vikings, it made for a rough opening week (zero receptions) if you started him (I warned you, though). Goodwin showed great rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo in the preseason, and if anything, San Francisco will spend a lot of time throwing the football if they're playing from behind.
RB Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
Shame on you if you were worried about him. It wasn't a great start, but remember, the Chiefs were running plays inside the 10 yard line quite a bit in that game. I just truly believe that Andy Reid was trolling us by throwing short passes to his wide receivers to pad the stats of his new quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Those carries easily could've gone to Hunt for multiple touchdowns, and I suspect that eventually, they will. The best news is that the Chiefs seem to have another booming offense that multiple players should thrive in.
TE Greg Olsen, Panthers
Obviously, after re-fracturing his foot, Olsen will miss considerable time for a second straight season. This was the risk taken. Given Olsen's age, like last year, it's not likely he returns to have much production. Keep him on your roster if you like and if you have the space, but otherwise, it may be time to count your loss and move on.
RB Derrick Henry, Titans
What was projected to be a bigger year for Henry got cut down at the knees after Dion Lewis arrived, and much to the dismay of Henry owners, your fears were confirmed. Not only did Lewis take more of the carries, but he was obviously more of the focal point in the passing game as well. Henry didn't do much with his opportunities, and I wouldn't be surprised if Lewis only continues to take more control of that backfield.
TE Jimmy Graham, Packers
Two catches on four targets has me ringing the alarm earlier than I thought on Graham. When things got dicey for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers was going to the reliable Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, while Graham didn't even appear to get open that often. I don't fault you for falling into the trap of drafting him, but because of Graham's skillset and potential, he's even harder to take out of the starting lineup. Low floors and high ceilings are my nightmare.
QB Deshaun Watson, Texans
Was that stretch of Watson magic in 2017 fool's gold? Maybe. He shredded the Patriots last year, only to struggle on Sunday to open the season. There's work to be done in Houston, and chances are, you drafted Watson too early and banked on him having an Aaron Rodgers type of season. Check your waiver wire and play the match-up game if you don't feel comfortable with Watson. He's quickly gone from "start every week" to "match-up friendly" only.
RB LeSean McCoy, Bills
Seven carries? One reception? The Bills are so bad they’ve even managed to ruin one of the most productive fantasy running backs of the last decade. Shady hasn’t had a game that bad since facing the Saints last November, but that’s what happens when you have a running back on a team with a bad defense and no quarterback. Finding McCoy solid production will be tough.
QB Marcus Mariota, Titans
Somehow, he keeps tricking the fantasy football masses into running him out there as a starting quarterback. Yes, he left the game hurt, but that might have only saved him from having a worse day. He finished 9 of 16 for 103 yards and two interceptions. How is he on your roster, but not Tyrod Taylor?
RB Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
It's not as bad as Derrick Henry. In fact, he's the player on this list that I'm least concerned about. Still, Frank Gore took a healthy share of the carries and averaged more yards per carry. The best fantasy football backs get the most touches, and Drake doesn't seem to be in line for the lion's share we thought he'd receive. Alabama backs man, what can I say?
WR Cooper Kupp, Rams
The targets for Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks were pretty even, but in the red zone and on the crucial downs, it was Kupp getting the looks. I think he's a consistent five or six catch guy that may hit the eight touchdown mark this year. Not sure if the monster games will come, but he's someone I'd always try to have in my lineup regardless of opponent.
WR Josh Gordon, Browns
He only had one reception and one catch, but it was a GREAT catch on a big play, and that can't be ignored. Especially with a match-up coming against the Saints, I think Gordon's usage and production only goes up as he gets his football legs back under him. If you took the risk, it just might be rewarded.
TE Jordan Reed, Washington
He was another risky pick because of his injury history, but the upside was always there with Alex Smith at quarterback. He loves his tight ends, and Reed is a touchdown machine when healthy. In games where they have to throw the ball more, Reed could be that tight end that leads the pack more times than not.
NOTE:
The key, as I mentioned, is not to overreact. If some of these players are your best option to start, you have to go with what you've got. But don't sit back and be inactive on the wire. Strike while the iron's hot with trades or the waiver wire. These early season wins can be crucial if you know you're going to get hit hard by a bye week later.
