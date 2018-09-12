Gulf Disturbance Passing South

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a depression or tropical storm on Thursday. The track continues to take it into the lower Texas coast and away from Louisiana. Some of the northern fringes may brush us on Thursday with a few showers and storms. Otherwise no major impacts are expected.
A few spotty storms are possible on Friday. Otherwise a dry, sunny and hot pattern sets in for the weekend and most of next week. Northerly and westerly winds means high will reach the lower and mid 90s without the aid of the Gulf breeze.
