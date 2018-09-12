Local responders head to East Coast to assist in Hurricane Florence

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - Some New Orleans paramedics are headed to South Carolina to help emergency responders there. And many know all too well what destruction Hurricane Florence could bring.
“These are our water rescue kits. You have a personal floatation device,” EMS Deputy Chief of Logistics and Special Operations Cedric Palmisano said as he loaded the emergency vehicles.
Four EMS paramedics loaded up their bags and equipment to head to South Carolina for Hurricane Florence.
"The team will consist of New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans EMS. We'll have at least four of our swiftwater rescue medics," Palmisano said.
Chris Keller is one of the four medics headed toward the storm.
"This is my first time. I've always been an essential personal here at the department, so this is my first time to be able to do this on a federal level, so I'm really excited about it," Keller said.
Keller said he's been on the go since he was notified Monday evening.
"Last night was all packing personal belongings, our PFD kits for water rescue, going over those, making sure we had everything good, ready to go," Keller said.
They'll be bringing along a high-water vehicle, which can drive through up to three feet of water.
"They're basically state-bodied trucks that we had snorkels added to them, and in case, the battery's into a water-tight box so that the batteries wouldn't get wet," Palmisano said.
Palmisano said they’re taking along the skills they’ve learned from Hurricane Katrina.
"After Katrina, we learned that our role had to change and evolve with the times. You know, we now have swiftwater trained medics that can go into rushing water to rescue victims," Palmisano said.
Some local Red Cross volunteers are also headed east.
"We've had eight people called up to deploy so far. I would imagine that number will go up just as we see what the need is for those regions," Regional Communications and Marketing Manager Greg Roques said.
Roques says they are preparing for three storms in the Atlantic so far.
"We are going to have what's called a Disaster Action Team Boot Camp next week, to train prospective new and current volunteers," Roques said.
He says volunteers are on standby. Shelters have not been set up yet and they will not be going directly into the path of the storm.
EMS says the City of New Orleans will send out a total of 14 responders, and they will stay out there as long as needed.
