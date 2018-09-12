LSU’s football program revenue ranked in the top 10

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU football program has not only won on the field, but also in the money column as well, according to Forbes.
The Tigers rank No. 9 nationally in revenue and No. 4 in the SEC, behind only Texas A&M, Alabama, and Auburn.
The Aggies have surpassed long-time leader Texas as the most valued football program in the country.
The Southeastern Conference placed 10 teams in the Forbes top 25.
The eighth and and ninth ranked programs will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.