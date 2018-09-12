3 men sought in Bourbon Street burglary, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a business burglary that happened in the Eighth District.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Jarrod Frosch, Jr. Randall Johnson and James Cheek on simple burglary charges.
Frosch also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident happened on August 23, 2018 around 5:51 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.
One of the suspects, armed with a black handgun, entered the location through the roof and cut a hole into a safe located in the manager’s office.
The suspect fled the location through the roof with cash from the business. Surveillance video captured three subjects arriving in the 800 block of Bienville Street in a dark gray hatchback with a temp tag in the rear window next to a Lyft sticker.
The first suspect was dressed in black, has teal colored hair, and acted as a lookout on the roof of the neighboring building.
The suspect dressed in a white shirt has an “LA” Dodgers tattoo on his right hand, and acted as a second lookout at Bienville Street and Bourbon Street.
The suspect dressed in a gray shirt followed the last employees who left the 200 block of Bourbon Street location and then entered the location in the 800 block of Bienville Street. This subject is believed to be the subject who entered the location from the roof.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and 1-877-903-7867.
