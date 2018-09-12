Motorcyclist killed after crashing into side of turning vehicle

According to investigators, 35-year-old Brent Molaison of Thibodaux was driving his 2004 Pontiac Montana southbound on LA 3127 when he attempted to make a left turn from the turning lane. As Molaison was making the left turn on to LA 3213, a 2000 Honda motorcycle traveling northbound on LA 3127 struck the side of the vehicle and ejected the rider.