Motorcyclist killed after crashing into side of turning vehicle

VACHERIE, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Vacherie that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning.
The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of LA 3127 and LA 3213.
According to investigators, 35-year-old Brent Molaison of Thibodaux was driving his 2004 Pontiac Montana southbound on LA 3127 when he attempted to make a left turn from the turning lane. As Molaison was making the left turn on to LA 3213, a 2000 Honda motorcycle traveling northbound on LA 3127 struck the side of the vehicle and ejected the rider.
The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Jason Lee of Pearl River was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office.
Molaison suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. A standard toxicology test for Lee is pending through the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. Molaison submitted a blood sample that will submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
The crash remains under investigation.
