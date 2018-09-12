MS high school football player dies after falling ill during game

HOUSTON, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi high school football player died after a game Monday.
Lee County Coroner told WTVA that 15-year-old William Anderson died after feeling ill during a junior varsity game for Houston High School.
Anderson was rushed to the emergency room in Tupelo around 8 p.m. and died hours later.
Superintendent Tony Cook issued the following statement to WTVA:
"Houston School District suffered a tragic loss Monday, Sept. 10, when Houston High School student and football player William Anderson passed away.
The thoughts and prayers of the entire Houston School District go out to the Anderson family. William was a wonderful young man who was known for his contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by the entire Houston School District family, especially his friends and teammates.Grief counselors were on hand at both Houston High and Middle Schools Tuesday, Sept. 11, to help students, teammates, and friends deal with the tragic loss of William."
His death comes just two weeks after another Mississippi high school football player died. Dennis Mitchell, 16, collapsed during a Byhalia High School game and later died.
