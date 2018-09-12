NOPD: Dog stolen from Algiers backyard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was reported stolen from an Algiers backyard Saturday (Sept. 8), according to New Orleans police.
The owner told officers he last saw his pit bull Bo chained in his backyard in the 4400 block of Fiesta Street when he left for work Saturday morning. When he returned home about two hours later, the man said Bo’s chain had been cut and the dog was missing.
Anyone with information on Bo’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
