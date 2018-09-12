Payton focused on keeping opposing QBs in the pocket

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gaining 12 yards on 3rd-and-11 to seal an upset victory over the Saints is the lasting image for a New Orleans defense that was exposed throughout their season opener.
Fitzpatrick finished with 36 yards on 12 carries but it was his ability to get outside the pocket and buy time that really hurt Sean Payton’s defense. Heading into week two against a more mobile quarterback in Tyrod Taylor (8 rushes, 74 yards in week one), Payton is preparing his team for the challenge.
"Part of playing the quarterbacks in each week it varies some weeks more than others. Last week we saw someone that could create, be it a little differently, but nonetheless make plays with his feet. Certainly our rush plan and how we play Tyrod (Taylor) is going to be important. He is a dangerous player inside the pocket and outside.”
Taylor’s lone matchup against the Saints defense came in 2017 when he was a member of the Bills. He was held to 9-of-18 passing for 56 yards and an interception while rushing just three times for 27 yards in a blowout loss at Buffalo.
Kickoff is Sunday at noon on FOX 8. Pregame coverage begins with FOX 8 Live Tailgate at 10 AM.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.