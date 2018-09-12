Pearl River Co. man accused of killing wife denied bond

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Accused killer Charles Bowman will stay in jail while he awaits trial on a murder charge.
Wednesday morning a Pearl River County judge denied bond when Bowman made his first appearance in Mississippi to face charges related to the murder of his wife Kathleen.
The judge called Bowman a flight risk. You may remember the 61-year old was captured at a Utah campground by the U.S. Marshals after being on the run for weeks.
Bowman was extradited just this week.
His wife’s body was discovered at the couple’s home in late June but had not been heard from since just after Mother’s Day.
