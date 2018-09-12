Stolen car chase ends with shots fired in Eden Isles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is processing a crime scene following the pursuit of a stolen car and shots fired in the Eden Isles area near Slidell.
Moonraker Drive and Eden Isles Boulevard are closed to traffic from Highway 11 to Oak Harbor Boulevard, and people are advised to avoid the area.
Deputies said three suspects are in custody. One of those has been transported to a local hospital with injuries.
No deputies were injured, but some STPSO units were damaged during the chase.
Updates will be provided as more information become available.
