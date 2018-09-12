Shelby: Activity in Gulf tracking towards Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An area of stormy activity in the Gulf of Mexico could develop into the next tropical depression or storm.
It will track toward Texas, and at this time the major impacts from this storm appear to miss us but some passing showers and storms are possible on Thursday.
The best chance will be near the coast. Stay with FOX 8 News for any changes with this system.
Otherwise, highs will be near 90 with only spotty storms through Saturday. Much drier air will move into the area on Sunday. Plan for dry skies and above-average highs in the low 90s through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.