2 sought in thefts from elderly female shoppers in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say robbery suspects are targeting elderly women for their purses at Kenner shopping centers.
Police say one of the two suspects, who were captured on video surveillance, momentarily distracts the victim with a question while the second suspect grabs victim’s purse or wallet. Both suspects then flee the store. Shorty after stealing the purses, the victims' credit cards are used at other businesses.
The first incident occurred Aug. 20 at 1:50 p.m. at the Target at 1401 West Esplanade Avenue. The second incident occurred Aug. 29 at 3:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 300 West Esplanade Avenue.
Both suspects are described as black males, approximately 45 to 60 years of age, 5′7″ to 6′ feet and 150 to 180 pounds. The suspects are possibly driving an older model, dark-colored four-door sedan.
Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone who has any information about these incidents to call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
