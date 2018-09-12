State Police: Man dies after drag racing teen slams into his truck

Investigators said 18-year-old Jordan Marchese of New Orleans was traveling north on US 61 at a very high rate of speed when he steered his Mustang on to the right shoulder in an attempt to pass another car. While traveling on the shoulder, Marchese lost control of the Mustang, struck a curb and entered a business parking lot. The Mustang then hit the driver’s side door of a Toyota Tundra occupied by Rafael Canessa Sr.