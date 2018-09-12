State Police: Man dies after drag racing teen slams into his truck

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - A teen who police believe was drag racing Tuesday on Airline Highway lost control of his car, veered into a parking lot and hit another vehicle, killing its 70-year-old occupant, according to State Police.
The crash happened just after noon on Airline Highway and Elise Street.
Investigators said 18-year-old Jordan Marchese of New Orleans was traveling north on US 61 at a very high rate of speed when he steered his Mustang on to the right shoulder in an attempt to pass another car. While traveling on the shoulder, Marchese lost control of the Mustang, struck a curb and entered a business parking lot. The Mustang then hit the driver’s side door of a Toyota Tundra occupied by Rafael Canessa Sr.
The force of the crash caused both vehicles to travel approximately 80 feet before coming to rest.
Canessa was taken to Ochsner Main Campus, where he was pronounced dead. Marchese was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition.
Investigators said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology test results are pending, as are criminal charges.
