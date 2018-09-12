Westwego man accused of rape, holding woman hostage due in court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A bond hearing has been set for a man accused of trying to rape a woman and holding her hostage in his home for hours.
Westwego Police said the victim fought off John Patton in his home for hours on Friday, even biting him in the genitals in order to escape.
Police said the victim realized she was locked inside the home and Patton grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to stab her.
She hid behind a table to shield herself and eventually convinced him to let her go.
She called 9-11 and Westwego police later arrested Patton after a seven-hour standoff.
Police booked him with second-degree rape, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment.
