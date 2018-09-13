BGR says Convention Center consultant for proposed hotel substantially underestimates value of proposed public contributions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Bureau of Governmental Research released an open letter to the New Orleans Convention Center which said the consultant for the convention center’s proposed hotel appears to significantly shortchange the value of the proposed public contributions and tax breaks for the project.
Its concerns are spelled out in the letter and a 10-page document which contains nine lenghty questions with additional statements it wants the agency to address.
Some of the money would come from a Convention Center reserve account first documented in A FOX 8 Lee Zurik Investigation two years ago.
BGR wrote, "The consultants' presentation appears to substantially underestimate the value of the proposed public contributions. For instance, it reduces the value of future rebated taxes at a far higher discount rate than what economists and government finance experts indicate is appropriate. This accounts for about $100 million of the gap between the consultant's $173 million estimate for the public contributions in today's dollars and BGR's $330 million estimate."
BGR also said that the consultant further undervalues the public's contributions by excluding a free land lease worth $28.9 million in today's dollars, and that the consultant's estimate of the hotel's value in 40 years is four times higher than the development team's own estimate.
An the watchdog group also wrote that, "The consultant's projection of the hotel's fiscal benefits for local tax recipient entities does not appear to take into account the substantial tax rebates and 100% property tax exemption that the development team has requested."
BGR said it is not taking a position on the proposed 1,200 room hotel itself.
It would be attached to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
