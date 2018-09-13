Calls for resignation remain after mayor rescinds Nike ban memo

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite going back on a ban of Nike products in city recreation, some are still calling for Kenner mayor Ben Zahn’s resignation.
The mayor signed the controversial memo the same day Nike released its campaign featuring former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
For Kenner booster parent Jill Johnson, the mayor’s decision to reverse the ban on Nike products came a little too late.
“Now that we know by this statement who he really is,” said Johnson.
Zahn said the memo divided the city and rescinded it in order to unite Kenner again.
“My focus needs to be on the city of Kenner and the many great projects we have in store for our city,” said Zahn.
Johnson says she sees through that.
“We have a racist mayor and we need to get this mayor recalled, and we’re going to do everything we can do to try to get him to do a resignation because we are not supported as an African American. I know we are not supported by the mayor in Kenner.”
However, some are supportive of the mayor’s latest decision. Larry Morrow helped coordinate one of the protests when word of the original September memo first spread.
“We had powerful leaders; I think with that it made a strong statement,” said Morrow.
Morrow says today is a victory, but says rescinding the memo doesn’t rescind how the memo made many feel, particularly people of color.
“We should feel victimized because that statement and sending out that memo that was bold to do,” said Morrow. But both Morrow and Zahn agree it is time to move forward.
“We wanted him to step up to the plate but that doesn’t fix everything there’s still much more work to do but we still need to come together and be vocal,” said Morrow.
