2 convicted in 2017 St. Roch murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A jury unanimously convicted 38-year-old Tyrone Duckett Wednesday (Sept. 12) in the murder of a woman who was shot to death last year after an illegal dice game in the St. Roch area turned violent, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Duckett was found guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Ferniqua “Muffin” Johnson, who was shot three times on May 1, 2017. She died after running into her home in the 1600 block of Spain Street, the DA’s office said.
Johnson was 25 years old.
A 23-year-old man also injured in the shooting was Duckett’s intended target, the DA’s office said. The man had won a "significant” amount of money in a dice game earlier that night, and Duckett set out to rob him of his winnings.
Raekeda Wright -- Duckett’s then-girlfriend -- was convicted of manslaughter in connection with in the double shooting after she agreed to a plea deal in August, the DA’s office said. Wright testified against Duckett in his trial and admitted to driving him to and from the shooting, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. However, Wright denies she was aware of Duckett’s intentions and says she did not see him pull the trigger, but admitted to knowing about the shooting afterwards.
Wright, 21, could avoid prison time all together, but faces up to 40 years. She will be sentenced Sept. 17 by Orleans Criminal District Judge Camille Buras.
Duckett faces a mandatory life-sentence, which will be formally imposed Oct. 23 by Buras.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.