The Extra Point Week 2: Running through the projections

This one hurts. I was big on Royce Freeman and drafted him in a couple of leagues. But Denver’s pulled a fast one on all of us have him in at least a two-headed backfield with Devontae Booker still lingering as well. Phillip Lindsay took the same amount of carries and was more of a threat in the passing game as well. Last week against LA, the Raiders appeared to have a game plan to hold onto the ball and limit the time the Rams’ offense was on the field. That doesn’t bode well for a running back in a shared backfield, especially if you have Freeman in a PPR league. You’ve been warned.