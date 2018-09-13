Hotter & Drier Weather Coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A few storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Otherwise it will be hot for September with highs in the lower 90s. Even drier air builds into the area beginning Sunday and lasting for most of next week. Rain chances will be near zero.
A few more clouds and more humidity is likely by the middle and end of the week.
While the tropics continue to be hyperactive, there are no systems currently threatening Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
