7 inmates escape Louisiana prison, 4 on the loose

TALLULAH, LA. (WVUE) - A manhunt is underway for the remaining four of seven escaped inmates who broke out of Madison Parish Detention Center in Tallulah by scaling the prison’s fence Wednesday morning (Sept. 12), according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
DOC officials said they are still searching for Joshua Lewis, 26, Leedarius Rogers, 24, Devario Turner, 36, and Earl Hollins, 24. All four inmates are considered dangerous.
The men had been convicted on the following charges:
- Hollins: Aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and simple robbery in East Baton Rouge Parish
- Lewis: Manslaughter in East Baton Rouge Parish
- Turner: Armed robbery in Franklin Parish
- Rogers: Armed robbery in Caddo Parish
Three other inmates also escaped the prison -- Terrell Casby, 28, Keith Rogers, 37, and Zamar Tucker, 19. Casby and Rogers were both convicted in Caddo Parish on simple robbery charges and Tucker on an additional armed robbery charge. Casby was convicted in Jefferson Parish on an armed robbery charge.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates is asked to call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.
