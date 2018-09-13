Irma Thomas wins lifetime achievement award at Americana Honors & Awards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Soul Queen of New Orleans has taken home a high honor from the Americana Honors and Awards.
Irma Thomas won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony Wednesday night.
Thomas most recently performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
She began entertaining in 1959 and is well known for classics like “Time is on my Side," “Ruler of My Heart,” and “It’s Raining."
According to The Americana Music Association, the association “is a professional trade organization whose mission is to advocate for the authentic voice of American Roots Music around the world,” according to a description on the AMA website.
Former Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include: Buddy Guy, Bob Weir, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lyn, Taj Mahal, and Duane Eddy.
