LA abortion clinic wants state to throw out 2015 regulations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Louisiana abortion clinic wants the state to throw out regulations made in 2015.
Hope Medical Group for Women said the state’s health department disregarded public comments about the regulations at the time.
The clinic wants a judge to declare licensing standards unenforceable.
Former Governor Bobby Jindal’s administration said the regulatory rewrite made licensing more clear while abortion rights supporters said they added burdensome requirements.
