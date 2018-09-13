Lattimore looks to ‘bounce back’ against the Browns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Every player has one of those games where frankly it’s just not his day.
For Marshon Lattimore, it was week one of the 2018 season.
“You got to take your losses like you take your wins. You got to bounce back. You can’t win every game as far as the one-on-one battles. Going against a great player like that,” said Marshon Lattimore.
That player was Mike Evans, and he got the best of Lattimore for seven catches and 149 yards. A far cry from their meeting in the Dome last season, when Lattimore shut down Evans.
“I got him last year, he got me this year. I’m going out see him again, so we good,” said Lattimore.
Lattimore said his catastrophic errors all came down technique, and his flaws are correctable.
“Yeah It’s easy to fix. Just being competitive, and honing in on your technique, that’s it. That’s really it for me. It really wasn’t nothing that big to me. Like we’re in trouble, it wasn’t nothing like that. It was just technique," said Lattimore.
