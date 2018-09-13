NOPD: Man who claimed he was robbed in French Quarter fabricated story

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department believes a man who claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery made the story up.
According to NOPD, officers want to arrest Craig Campbell for filing a false police report.
Campbell told police that on Sept. 5 a man and woman claimed to have a hammer and robbed him in the French Quarter.
According to the report, he flagged down police who then arrested the pair.
NOPD said surveillance video directly contradicts Campbell’s claims.
According to the report, police say the man and the suspects made some sort of transaction and then walk away.
