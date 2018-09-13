NOPD searching for missing man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Walter Dominguez, 28, was last seen on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at about 6:30 a.m.
The reporting person returned to the residence at about 9:00 p.m. and found Dominguez was not there, according to the report. Dominguez has not been seen or heard from since that time.
Dominguez is known to frequent the Sixth District.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walter Dominguez is asked to contact any NOPD Second District detective at 504-658-6020.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.