NOPD: Teen robs two people of their vapes, Apple watches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a teenager who they say robbed two people of their vapes and Apple watches.
According to the report, on Sept. 7 around 9:30 p.m. Daniel Christiana and the victims were near the intersection of Lakeshore and Rail Street.
Police say Christiana demanded their property and pointed a revolver at them.
Christiana fled the scene in a white Ford F-150, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Daniel Christiana is asked to contact Third District Detective William Torres at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
