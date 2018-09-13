NOPD: Teen robs two people of their vapes, Apple watches

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Daniel Christiana is asked to contact Third District Detective William Torres at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
September 13, 2018 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a teenager who they say robbed two people of their vapes and Apple watches.

According to the report, on Sept. 7 around 9:30 p.m. Daniel Christiana and the victims were near the intersection of Lakeshore and Rail Street.

Police say Christiana demanded their property and pointed a revolver at them.

Christiana fled the scene in a white Ford F-150, according to police.

