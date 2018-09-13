Shelby: Disturbance in Gulf may develop into depression today

By Shelby Latino | September 13, 2018 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 5:56 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a depression or tropical storm today.

The track continues to take it into the southern Texas coast and away from Louisiana.

Some of the northern fringes may brush us with a few showers and storms today.

Otherwise, no major impacts are expected. A few spotty storms are possible on Friday and Saturday. A dry, sunny, and hot pattern will set in for the late weekend and early next week. Highs could reach the low to mid 90s.

