Shelby: Disturbance in Gulf may develop into depression today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a depression or tropical storm today.
The track continues to take it into the southern Texas coast and away from Louisiana.
Some of the northern fringes may brush us with a few showers and storms today.
Otherwise, no major impacts are expected. A few spotty storms are possible on Friday and Saturday. A dry, sunny, and hot pattern will set in for the late weekend and early next week. Highs could reach the low to mid 90s.
